Exchange Bank Announces Stacey Powers, Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) welcomes Stacey Powers, VP, commercial relationship manager, to Exchange Bank’s Commercial Banking team reporting to Steve Herron, SVP, commercial banking manager. Stacey brings over 35 years of experience in the banking industry to her role at Exchange Bank, where her primary focus will be to drive new relationship growth throughout the North Bay and Sacramento County regions.

Stacey began her banking career at North Bay Savings Bank in the Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Consumer Credit groups. After it was acquired by Bank of the West in 1996, Stacey held positions as the commercial/business officer and retail banking manager and was awarded the President’s Club Award for building branch teams that provided the highest level of service while assisting businesses within the community. Stacey joined Rabobank in 2016 as a business banking officer, helping to grow commercial loans throughout Napa and Sonoma counties. In 2018, Stacey transitioned to American River Bank as a commercial relationship/business banking officer focusing on providing commercial loans to the businesses in the community and assisting with PPP loans during the pandemic.

Stacey attended Santa Rosa Junior College and has completed a certification in the AMA Negotiation Program. She is active in the community and has served on various boards including Vintage Cutting Horse Association and Petaluma Riding and Driving Club. Stacey is a past 4-H leader in the Sheep and Dairy projects as well as a past member of Petaluma Valley Rotary Club and the American Business Women Association. Stacey has also been on the committee for the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s Farmer’s Day and the Sonoma County Fair’s Ms. Wine Country Rodeo Pageant.

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 17-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice Awards and Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards both named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2022 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2022 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

