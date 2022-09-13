ExchangeRight Announces $179 Million Portfolio Full Subscription

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, announced that it has fully subscribed its $179 million Net-Leased Portfolio 54 DST, its largest offering to date. The portfolio features 513,944 square feet of net-leased property tenanted by grocery, discount retail, medical, banking, and pharmacy businesses and is structured to generate investor distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.50 percent.

Net-Leased Portfolio 54 features 36 net-leased properties diversified across 21 states from Arizona to Maine and across 14 tenants including Market 32, CVS, Dollar General, Walgreens, Tractor Supply, and Family Dollar. The offering launched with a loan-to-value of 49.09 percent and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 3.50 percent amortized over a 10-year term.

"With this portfolio, we are pleased to add a diverse group of new companies to the expanding list of recession-resilient tenants of ExchangeRight's assets under management," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "The selection of tenants and diversification of the offering is designed to produce stable income and capital preservation over the long term. We are honored to serve investors by helping them protect their wealth and achieve stable income, especially through trying economic conditions."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and more than 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. More than 7,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. While all of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since its founding, past performance does not guarantee future results.

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

