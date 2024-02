Excited About Walmart's Stock Split? Something Much Better Just Happened to Walmart Stock, and It's Not Being Talked About Nearly Enough.

Investors have gotten excited about Walmart 's (NYSE: WMT) planned 3-for-1 stock split at the end of this month. When companies split their shares, it's usually an indication that management feels the company is in a growth phase. Stock-split stocks are usually industry leaders with proven track records, and there's some data to support the idea that stock-split stocks perform well over time. Stock splits themselves don't do anything for stocks other than split them into smaller pieces.However, something else recently happened to Walmart stock that has real implications for shareholders and indicates much more value. In 2023, Walmart became a Dividend King.Companies become Dividend Kings when they pay and raise their dividends for 50 consecutive years. Walmart raised its dividend for the 50th time since 1974 last year when it raised it 2% to $2.28 per quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel