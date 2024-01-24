|
24.01.2024 17:10:46
Excited for a tax cut? Don’t be. All it means is more austerity for Britain | Duncan Weldon
Yes, the tax burden is high. But the chancellor should note the electorate is far more concerned with the state of public servicesThe budget may be six weeks away but the internal debate within the Conservative party over its contents has already spilled out on to the front pages. One might reasonably question whether weeks of briefing, counter-briefing and leaks are the most rational way to set fiscal policy at a precarious economic moment, but this is simply how things are done in Britain, especially in an election year.Over the next few weeks there will be much talk of the chancellor’s “fiscal headroom” and how it should be deployed. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the entire concept is essentially nonsensical on multiple levels. It is easy to fall into the trap of thinking of this supposed headroom as a pot of money that the chancellor can choose how to spend or even, to use a favoured analogy that will crop up an awful lot between now and March, as a “pre-election war chest”. In reality, what is called headroom is simply the gap between the government’s tax and spending plans and what would be allowed under the fiscal rules, which the government itself sets and which have been changed almost annually over the past decade. Essentially, the chancellor gets to decide how much headroom he has.Duncan Weldon is an economist, writer and broadcaster Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen tendieren Seitwärts -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die Wall Street notiert am Freitag uneinheitlich. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.