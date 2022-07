EXCLUSIVE: How Psilocybin Services Providers Are Facing Oregon's County 'Opt-Out' Vote In November Ballot, Synthesis' Exposition In Jackson County

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

After the passage of the Psilocybin Services Act on 2022, which legalizes Psilocybin across the state of Oregon, various companies are planning to offer their services to the state before some counties have the possibility to vote against the local implementation of the Act in a ballot vote this November.In the specific case of Jackson County, voters first approved Measure 109 in 2020 with a majority vote. However, county commissioners have recently announced plans to add an opt-out vote to the ballot next November, and a public hearing for constituents to share their perspectives on a potential opt-out vote is set to be held on July 27.In response, a startup offering psilocybin-supported retreats and practitioner training, Synthesis Institute, has recently held a private meeting