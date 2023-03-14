|
14.03.2023 15:37:05
EXCLUSIVE: Problems In The PulteGroup C-Suite? Ex-Insider Reveals Management Struggle
The fallout from a 2022 lawsuit filed by philanthropist and investor William (Bill) J. Pulte against homebuilder PulteGroup Inc’s (NYSE: PHM) onetime prospective COO Brandon Jones continues to widen, as the company has terminated another top executive. Pulte, 34, the grandson of PulteGroup founder William J. Pulte, was a board member at PulteGroup from September 2016 to May 2020. He is no longer affiliated with the company and is the CEO of Pulte Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Chicago.What Happened: Michelle Hairston, who Pulte said co-led the investigation into Jones' creation of a network of fictitious accounts to harass Pulte and his family, has been terminated and given a large negotiated severance package, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Pulte family. This marks the second time an executive under CEO Ryan Marshall's leadership has been terminated, he said, leaving the company in what Pulte describes as a state of chaos, adding that Marshall now oversees ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!