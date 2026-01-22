Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
22.01.2026 21:00:00
Exclusive Survey: What AI Investors Really Think About Bubble Warnings
Investors fear that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are in a bubble, and yet they plan to keep buying and holding anyway. This is one of the most surprising takeaways from The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report.Among the investors surveyed, 57% said that they don't plan to make changes to their AI stock investments -- they plan to just keep holding what they have. Another 36% said they plan to buy even more AI stocks. This means 93% of investors plan to buy or continue to hold AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
