AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
|
27.02.2026 17:45:00
Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA’s share buy-back program of up to Euro 1.25 billion
AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for a maximum amount of Euro 1.25 billion, in line with its capital management policy and as announced on February 26, 2026.The share repurchase agreement will be executed in accordance with the terms of the applicable Shareholders’ Meeting authorization1.Under the share repurchase agreement2, shares will be bought back commencing on March 2, 2026, and ending at the latest on June 16, 2026. On each day during the purchase period, the price per share to be paid by AXA3 will be determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average share price.AXA intends to cancel all shares repurchased pursuant to this share buy-back program.1.The Shareholders’ Meeting authorization granted on April 24, 2025 and, as applicable, the authorization which will be proposed at the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 30, 2026.2.This share buy-back program will be executed in addition to any other share buy-backs launched by AXA consistent with its capital management policy.3.The purchase price will not exceed the maximum purchase price approved at the applicable Shareholders’ Meeting.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.