Iconic Holdings Aktie
ISIN: SG1J12885716
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15.09.2026 14:59:01
Executive at Iconic Energy Company Sells Nearly 4,000 Shares
Amerino Gatti, EVP of Oilfield Services & Equip at Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR), reported a disposition of 3,860 shares of Class A Common Stock on Sept. 3, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($63.64); post-transaction value based on Sept. 03, 2026, market close ($63.64).
Baker Hughes is a leading oilfield services and equipment provider with $27.7 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $63.9 billion, demonstrating substantial scale within the energy services sector. The company leverages integrated capabilities spanning drilling, completion, production, and digital solutions to deliver comprehensive value to upstream and industrial customers. With a 41.42% one-year share price appreciation, Baker Hughes has benefited from favorable energy market dynamics and operational execution.
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