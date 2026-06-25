Borr Drilling Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN58 / ISIN: BMG575071086
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25.06.2026 17:30:50
Executive Director Buys 1.2 Million Shares of Borr Drilling. Does That Make BORR a Buy?
Offshore drilling specialist Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) attracted a notable insider buy from its Executive Chairman, as the company’s global rig operations continue to expand.Executive Director Patrick Schorn reported June 22 that he acquired 1.2 million common shares through option exercises on June 16, expanding direct holdings to 3,535,000 shares according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($1.66); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close (total position value: $15,094,450.00).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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