TYSONS, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic has opened nominations for the 2020 Wash100 Award. Nominations will be accepted through January 10th. To make a nomination, visit www.wash100.com.

For the second year, Executive Mosaic will accept nominations from outside parties in the GovCon sector, to encompass individuals working for government contractors, policy groups, higher education institutions and industry-related organizations.

The Wash100 Award is now in its seventh year and is awarded proudly to those distinguished GovCon executives that have demonstrated excellence in the following five key attributes: leadership, innovation, reliability, achievements, vision.

"The annual Wash100 Award recognizes the premier GovCon executives of consequence and showcases the high esteem these individuals enjoy from their colleagues in the industry," Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO.

Individuals nominated may be representatives of government contracting firms, policy groups, government advisers, consulting organizations, academic institutions and other industry related organizations.

Following Executive Mosaic's nomination process, the full list of winners will be released on Jan. 22nd. 2020. Click here to make a nomination for the 2020 Wash100 Award.

About Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson founded Executive Mosaic in 2002 to provide a cross-media platform and exclusive forum for top-tier executives in the Washington, D.C., region. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the GovCon industry, and robust and reliable content through influential websites and three consequential E-newswires. Headquarters are located in Tysons Corner, Va. Visit www.executivemosaic.com.

Contact:

William McCormick

(703) 226 7022

william@executivemosaic.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/executive-mosaic-opens-nominations-for-the-2020-wash100-300954875.html

SOURCE Executive Mosaic