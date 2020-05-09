Executive Promotions Position PrideStaff for Continued Growth

FRESNO, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization with more than 80 offices across North America, is pleased to announce multiple promotions within its executive team. Over the past 40 years, the staffing firm has grown to include four distinct brands serving more than 5,000 clients; these changes in leadership will help ensure a continued track record of performance excellence for decades to come.

While not retiring, PrideStaff Founder/Chairman George Rogers is transitioning more of the responsibilities to three very capable executives who have been with the organization for years. "Our growth strategy is organic, rooted in a culture that was founded on consistently delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and associates," said Rogers. "These three executives have consistently performed at a very high level and have been integral to our growth. I'm confident they will continue bringing our mission to life, inspiring performance excellence in our teams, and leading our franchise system on the road to greatness."

PrideStaff COO and EVP, Tammi Heaton, has been promoted to Co-CEO. Heaton, a 22-year veteran of PrideStaff, joined the company in 1997 as Risk Manager before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer. "Everyone in our organization is committed to living our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," stated Heaton. "I am honored to step into this new role, continuing to keep PrideStaff at the top of our industry in terms of revenue, franchise growth and client and talent satisfaction."

Mike Aprile, PrideStaff's CFO who joined the system in 1986, has been promoted to Co-CEO. "Over the last 34 years, I have been privileged to take part in the extraordinary growth and development of the PrideStaff system," stated Aprile. "I'm looking forward to continuing to help our organization fuel profitable growth, while staying at the leading edge of a dynamic industry that positively impacts so many people." In addition to the new responsibilities, he will also retain his title and duties as Chief Financial Officer.

John-Reed McDonald, who joined the company in 2007 as Vice-President Franchisee Consultant and quickly advanced to Senior Vice President, has been promoted to COO. "The people and the culture on which PrideStaff has built its foundation are what makes this organization so special," said McDonald. "I am excited to continue helping our Strategic-Partners build their businesses and leave a lasting, positive impression in their local communities." In addition to taking on new duties as COO, McDonald will continue overseeing revenue-generating activities at PrideStaff.

Despite the nation's current health and economic challenges, PrideStaff has worked relentlessly to keep essential businesses staffed and running smoothly. Thanks to smart technology investments made, a unique franchise model and the decisive actions of a formidable leadership team, PrideStaff has remained fully operational and is poised to help businesses operate safely and efficiently for decades to come.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

SOURCE PrideStaff