Executive Trims Holdings of Iconic Food Stock, Sells Nearly 1,500 Shares

Jill R. Penrose, Chief People Officer, disposed of 1,461 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($131.42); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($131.42).

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified international packaged foods enterprise with $9.2 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $14.0 billion, operating through established consumer brands with significant market presence in coffee, spreads, and pet foods. The company maintains competitive advantages through strong brand recognition, extensive retail distribution networks, and a portfolio of products with established consumer loyalty. With 8,000 employees and headquarters in Orrville, Ohio, Smucker has demonstrated resilience in the consumer defensive sector, evidenced by an 18.92% one-year share price appreciation.

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