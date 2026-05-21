Nordex Aktie

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WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554

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21.05.2026 08:28:53

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera visits Nordex Group’s premises in Hamburg


EQS-Media / 21.05.2026 / 08:28 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 21 May 2026. On May 20, Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, visited the Nordex Group’s main office and Global Technical Academy in Hamburg. Nordex CEO JoséLuisBlanco and CFO Dr Ilya Hartmann hosted the event and presented Nordex’s role as a leading European industrial player in onshore wind energy.

The visit to Nordex reflects the European Commission’s clear priority to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and electrification of the economy as a cornerstone of Europe’s energy system. In discussions with Nordex, renewable energies – and wind power in particular – were highlighted as essential to strengthening Europe’s sovereignty and economic resilience. Wind energy, being a domestic and one of the cheapest energy resources, has a key role in rapidly reducing structural dependencies, stabilizing electricity prices for consumers and supporting Europe’s long-term industrial competitiveness.

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission commented: “The current energy crisis shows that Europe’s greatest resilience lies in homegrown renewable energy, not in imported fossil fuels exposed to geopolitical shocks. Wind does not get trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. This moment can become a turning point for Europe: accelerating renewables, investing massively in European clean technologies, strengthening our grids and speeding up electrification. This is the path towards greater security, stability and competitiveness for Europeans”.

“Renewable energy and wind power in particular are not only a climate solution – they are a strategic technology for Europe,” said JoséLuisBlanco, Chief Executive Officer of the Nordex Group. “Wind strengthens Europe’s energy security and reduces Europe’s exposure to external shocks. It is a technology that is underpinned by competitive industrial base.” Referring to the visit in the academy, he said: “In our academies, we build the expertise of our work force that drives the energy transition in the field – from installation to operation and service.”

Through Nordex Technical Academies, the Nordex Group provides standardized global training to engineers, technicians, and partners across Europe and other regions, forming the foundation for technological excellence, quality assurance, and safety on a worldwide scale.

The visit of EVP Teresa Ribera underlined the close link between European industrial policy, energy security and the deployment of renewable energy technologies. As one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of onshore wind turbines, Nordex positions itself as an integral part of Europe’s clean energy transition and long-term competitiveness. Of the company’s 11,100 employees worldwide, 8,200 are based in Europe.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Nordex SE
Key word(s): Energy

21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331046

 
End of News EQS Media

2331046  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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