Exela Technologies Announces Ronald Cogburn To Transition From CEO Role

(RTTNews) - Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) gained nearly 9% in extended trading after the company announced that Ronald Cogburn will transition from the CEO role effective April 30, 2022. Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, along with the global senior management team of Exela will lead and manage the company.

Ron began his career with the Company as a Senior Project Manager with one of its subsidiaries, Meridian Consulting Group. As CEO of SourceHOV, Ron directed the company's IPO in 2017 whereby SourceHOV acquired Novitex and merged with Quinpario, creating Exela Technologies. Ron has served as CEO of Exela since the IPO on July 12, 2017.

"This year will mark the fifth-year anniversary of Exela," Ron Cogburn added, "Our foundation is clearly established and we see significant positive momentum across the Company. Never before has our purpose and our value proposition been clearer than during these unprecedented times. I look forward to working with my Exela colleagues to transition to the next phase. I am highly confident about our Company's future and look forward to seeing our teams build on the strong foundation we have put in place to continue developing innovative solutions that drive business transformation for our customers."

XELA closed Thursday's trading $0.4162, down $0.0110 or 2.57%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.04 or 8.60%, in the after-hours trading.