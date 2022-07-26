Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3375 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, September 9, 2022, to Exelon’s shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 15, 2022.

