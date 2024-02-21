|
21.02.2024 13:13:27
Exelon Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Initiates 2024 Guidance - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Exelon Corporation (EXC) reported that its fourth quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $0.62 per share from $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating earnings increased to $0.60 per share from $0.43 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter operating revenues were $5.37 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $4.17 billion in revenue.
For 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings of $2.40 to $2.50 per share. Over the next four years, Exelon will invest $35 billion to serve customers, resulting in 7.5% rate base growth and an expected annualized earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027, off the midpoint of 2023 guidance, with an expectation of being at midpoint or better in that range.
Exelon's Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exelon Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Exelon zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)