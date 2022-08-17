Exelon statement on President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) released the following statement on President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act:

"Exelon continues to make substantial investments in the clean energy transition with a focus on innovative solutions that drive the safe, reliable, resilient, affordable energy delivery our customers expect and our communities deserve. The Inflation Reduction Act will provide historically significant new resources for our industry, customers, and other stakeholders to leverage in the pursuit of a cleaner grid. We commend Congress and President Biden for aligning on a promising path toward a clean energy future for our country."

