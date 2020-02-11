Exemplary Volunteers Spotlighted Through $310,000 Donation by Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Northwestern Mutual recognizes financial advisors who go above and beyond in giving back to local communities through its Community Service Awards program. Today, through its Foundation, the company announced a donation of more than $310,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations on behalf of the 2020 recipients.

"Our Community Service Awards program honors advisors who go above and beyond in an effort to lift up their communities nationwide through action," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Fueled by passion and commitment to service, these advisors continue to better the lives of others through volunteerism."

As part of the award, each advisor is recognized with a grant to benefit a nonprofit he or she is involved with. Of the 16 winners, 12 have been recognized with a $15,000 grant. The remaining four winners have been honored as Most Exceptional across his or her region and each received a $25,000 grant. Six of this year's winners will also receive an additional $5,000 for supporting organizations with a connection to the company's Childhood Cancer Program.

Since 1995, the company has donated more than $6 million to nonprofits through the Community Service Awards program. The 2020 winners were announced at the company's regional meetings earlier this year, with grants to be presented to nonprofits at local events throughout the country.

2020 Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Winners

Most Exceptional Winners ($25,000 grant) Name Organization Office Location Jesse Bergland, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CAP®, RICP® The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Deephaven, MN Scott Cohen, CFP®, CLU®, CLTC® Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times Los Angeles, CA Marc Eisenshtat Sunrise Day Camps Farmingdale, NY Chad Greer, CLU® Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee Nashville, TN Outstanding Winners ($15,000 grant) Jeff Dehne Legacy Children's Foundation Fargo, ND Peter Derrenbacker, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® Samaritan Center East Syracuse, NY Brian Eder, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Birdies4Brains Lake Elmo, MN Copley Gerdes, CLTC® Love McKinley, Inc. St. Petersburg, FL Dan Grimm, CFP®, CLU® Evansville Rescue Mission Evansville, IN Mike Hendley, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL® MUST Ministries Atlanta, GA Chau Le, CLU®, ChFC®, CLTC® UCLA Foundation – PEERS for Careers Los Angeles, CA Steve Owings, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP® Road Safe America, Inc. Atlanta, GA Wesley Richardson, CFP®, CLU® The Backpack Project, Inc. Charleston, WV Cathy Suarez Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation San Antonio, TX Eddie Terrell Prisma Health Children's Hospital – Upstate Greenville, SC Richard Worrell, CFP®, CLU® Veterans Bridge Home Charlotte, NC

