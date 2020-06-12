ExFreight Unveils New Global Door-to-Door Instant Carbon Calculator

LAKE WORTH, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExFreight Zeta, Inc., a digital freight forwarding pioneer has announced the launch of a new Instant Carbon Calculator that will allow shippers and partner 3PL's decision-making insight regarding modes of transport, shipment routing, and overall CO2 emissions.

ExFreight provides the estimated carbon emissions for all shipment modes at the time of rating and during actual transit. This includes first mile trucking, air freight, ocean freight, and final delivery worldwide. Data is collected and verified with all respective carriers and provided to the shipper.

Customers are also able to override the standard calculations and input their own kilogram per short ton mile factors to meet required internal standards of measurement. This can be applied to trucking, air freight, rail, and ocean freight modes.

Full reporting capability allows the daily, weekly, monthly, and annual measurement of carbon emissions for every step of the supply chain and respective individual shipment. Unlike industry competitors, ExFreight's Carbon Calculator is directly integrated function within the company's proprietary operating system. Using global location data and mileage calculations, an element of accuracy is provided previously unavailable within the global transportation industry.

The carbon calculator is one element of ExFreight's ever-expanding digital platform for air freight, ocean freight, and trucking services. Shippers login to instantly rate multi-modal global transportation services, book, and track shipment location via global positioning technology

SOURCE ExFreight Zeta, Inc.