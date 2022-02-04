|
04.02.2022 14:00:00
Exicure CEO Brian Bock Quits; Matthias Schroff Named New Chief Executive
(RTTNews) - Drug maker Exicure, Inc. (XCUR), said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer or CEO Brian Bock has resigned with immediate effect, to pursue a new opportunity.
Subsequently, the company has named its Chief Scientific Officer Matthias Schroff as new CEO.
Bock will serve as special advisor to the new CEO to assist during the transition period.
