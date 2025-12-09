Exicure Aktie
WKN DE: A2PEAM / ISIN: US30205M1018
|
09.12.2025 20:27:34
Exicure Shares Surge 41% On Promising Phase 2 Data For Multiple Myeloma Drug
(RTTNews) - Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) skyrocketed 41.37%, adding $2.18 to trade at $7.45, after the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 study of burixafor in multiple myeloma.
The data reportedly showed encouraging efficacy and safety signals, renewing investor optimism about burixafor's potential as a novel therapy in a difficult-to-treat cancer indication.
Volume surged sharply above normal levels as markets reacted to the update. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $3.20 - $9.80, reflecting the high volatility typical of early-stage biotech names.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exicure Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.