Exicure Aktie

Exicure für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PEAM / ISIN: US30205M1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 20:27:34

Exicure Shares Surge 41% On Promising Phase 2 Data For Multiple Myeloma Drug

(RTTNews) - Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) skyrocketed 41.37%, adding $2.18 to trade at $7.45, after the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 study of burixafor in multiple myeloma.

The data reportedly showed encouraging efficacy and safety signals, renewing investor optimism about burixafor's potential as a novel therapy in a difficult-to-treat cancer indication.

Volume surged sharply above normal levels as markets reacted to the update. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $3.20 - $9.80, reflecting the high volatility typical of early-stage biotech names.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Exicure Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.