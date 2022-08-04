Exiger Selected as Government-Wide Enterprise Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk Management Platform

After years of supporting government agencies in Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM), new multi-year SaaS contract provides streamlined path for Federal Government agencies to obtain critical solutions and expertise to effectively identify risk and proactively manage supplier health

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, a leading global risk and compliance SaaS company, announced today that they have been awarded a "first of its kind" contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) as a trusted partner to deliver a supply chain risk management (SCRM) and third-party risk management (TPRM) enhanced capability made available to the entire U.S. Federal Government. The multi-year, $74.5 million, contract award builds on Exiger's SCRM work with the Department of Defense (DoD) that has been tested and proven across multiple scenarios. GSA will now expand access to Exiger's SCRM solutions and allow all government agencies to share risk insights and consistently manage supplier risk and health across the U.S. Federal Government enterprise. This enterprise solution enables significant efficiencies including volume discounts, cross-enterprise data sharing, improved collaboration, and development of supply chain risk mitigation strategies.

The multi-year, $74.5 million, contract award builds on Exiger's SCRM work with the Department of Defense

As a shared service provider, GSA supports contracting actions throughout the Federal Government. By partnering with Departments and Agencies across the Federal Government to select Exiger as an enterprise SCRM platform, GSA provides a flexible and direct contracting pathway for all government agencies to quickly obtain the technology and expertise needed to identify and manage risk and advance their SCRM projects beginning this fiscal year.

The Exiger platform will equip government agencies with real-time capability to rapidly surface, understand and mitigate critical threats and vulnerabilities in their entire supplier ecosystem, delivering unparalleled transparency to protect global supply chains at unprecedented speed and scale. As part of the enterprise-wide SaaS contract, Exiger's platform will manage critical areas of risk including, but not limited to: cyber supply chain risk management (C-SCRM), foreign ownership control or influence (FOCI), financial health (FH), financial crime compliance (FCC), sanctions, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This will allow government agencies to proactively identify vulnerabilities, areas of potential compromise, and industrial espionage before they become pervasive. Exiger also provides Government Acquisition Program Managers the ability to perform proactive supply chain risk management down to the items, parts, and raw materials level.

Exiger empowers customers to manage traditional supplier risk types including operational resiliency, financial health, supply disruption or anti-bribery/anti-corruption risks that serve as the foundation of any SCRM or TPRM program. Yet unlike other providers, Exiger also provides the first and only proprietary risk scoring model that includes FOCI, ESG and C-SCRM risks to identify trusted and resilient suppliers.

"The GSA award is a testament to Exiger's commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience across the U.S. Federal Government." said Carrie Wibben, President of Exiger Government Solutions. "By selecting Exiger as a government-wide enterprise SCRM platform, GSA creates a common community of interest and unprecedented supplier risk information sharing capability, centralizing aligned stakeholders to use cutting-edge technology that will help mitigate critical supply chain threats and vulnerabilities. Users can now access invaluable risk insights and come together as a Federal enterprise to effectively and holistically mitigate potential threats across the Federal Government. Over 30 government organizations have already deployed Exiger's enterprise SCRM solution, and our hope is that every agency puts this platform to use and joins this Federal community to strengthen resiliency in our sub-tier supplier ecosystem while hardening our defenses against adversarial targeting and intellectual property theft."

Exiger expanded its work with the Federal Government in March 2020 during the COVID-19 response where their SCRM Platform was deployed to rapidly discover and vet tens of thousands of global medical suppliers to enable the safe and reliable procurement of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and PPE that healthcare workers needed to save lives. DoD has since scaled its Exiger deployment across the defense acquisition enterprise to deliver actionable insights in a standardized, scalable solution to support the government's SCRM and vendor vetting mission.

"From our inception, Exiger has used our expertise to create technology that solves the most challenging third-party, vendor vetting and supply chain risk management problems by delivering insight, not just data," said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger. "Our technology has been proven during the COVID-19 pandemic and trusted by the DoD and other Federal Departments and Agencies for years to instantaneously illuminate critical supply chains and their corresponding risks at scale. This contract award from the GSA represents a significant commitment from the government to deploy comprehensive SCRM and TPRM capabilities that we believe will become the standard in the fight to protect our crucial supply chains and ensure only trusted suppliers are enabled to do business with the U.S. Government. We're excited to extend the power of Exiger's AI platform across the Federal Government and create new SCRM best practices that will benefit our entire customer base."

Exiger's Supply Chain Risk Management software and services are now available to all Federal Agencies through GSA Contract #: GS-35F-0292U / Order #: 47QFHA22F0027. For more information, contact the Exiger team at SCRMenterprise@exiger.com; or register for the Exiger Webinar Series.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Global Head of Marketing for Exiger

1.914.393.0398

kgurfein@exiger.com

Articulate Communications for Exiger

exiger@articulatecomms.com

1.212.255.1198

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exiger-selected-as-government-wide-enterprise-supply-chain-and-third-party-risk-management-platform-301599609.html

SOURCE Exiger