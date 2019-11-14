Exiger Wins Highly Commended for AML/CTF Compliance Capabilities

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global leader in technology-enabled financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, was highly commended in the hotly-contested Best Solution category for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) / Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF) Compliance in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2019 at a ceremony in Singapore on 13 November 2019.

The company emerged as the winner after a rigorous selection process, involving a judging panel made up of subject-matter experts and the Regulation Asia editorial team.

"The judges highlighted Exiger's 'deep and strong due diligence' solution, DDIQ, as a key differentiator for the firm," said Brad Maclean, co-founder, Regulation Asia. "DDIQ stood out with industry leading capabilities that promise to drive enhanced efficacy, efficiency and compliance for its users."

DDIQ is an AI-based automated due diligence, screening and risk analysis platform that accelerates and enhances risk assessment relating to clients, investments, transactions, third parties and counterparties. DDIQ cuts down false positives and streamlines customer and third party due diligence, easing the burden of compliance on financial institutions and corporations by surfacing the critical risks that must be mitigated.

"We're excited and honored to receive this award recognizing Exiger's contribution to help financial institutions achieve sustainable and effective regulatory compliance," said Brandon Daniels, Exiger President of Global Technology Markets. "As compliance and investigations become increasingly complex and burdensome across the regulatory landscape – from financial institutions to corporations and even government entities – Exiger is committed to continuing to invest in the subject matter expertise and cutting-edge technology required to deliver transformative solutions."

Exiger's technology involves the use of machine learning, natural language processing and intelligent automation to identify high-risk indicators, in over 30 languages, with greater accuracy and maximum coverage. All steps in the process are also documented in a transparent, explainable and auditable way to meet the requirements of regulators and compliance departments.

About the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2019

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognises technology companies, legal and consulting firms, and exchanges that have shaped the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific, as well as outstanding technology projects both in mature and emerging markets by large tech firms and innovative startups that help meet the requirements of a specific regulatory change infrastructure.

About Regulation Asia

Regulation Asia is the leading source for actionable regulatory intelligence for Asia Pacific markets. Since 2013, our audience and subscription base have grown to include regulatory bodies, exchanges, banks, asset managers and service providers, allowing us to play a key role in the regulatory agenda.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence ; Exiger Government Services ; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM . Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, London, Bucharest, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

