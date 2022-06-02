|
02.06.2022 06:31:10
Exited Russian Operations
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Disposal
News
Oerlikon to Sell Business in Russia to Local Team
Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland June 2, 2022 Oerlikon has entered into an agreement with the local management team to sell all its operations in Russia. The business will continue to operate independently under the new owners.
On March 4, 2022, Oerlikon ceased all international cross-border business activities with Russia following its invasion in the Ukraine. As a final step, Oerlikon is now ceasing all business activities within Russia as well. Oerlikon currently employs 48 colleagues in Russia across 6 locations, and sales in 2021 were below CHF 5 million.
About Oerlikon
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikons control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikons financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oer-likon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securi-ties. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1366705
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1366705 02.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.06.22
|Ausstieg aus operativer Tätigkeit in Russland (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|Exited Russian Operations (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Not a Single Day Without Oerlikon Kapitalmarkttag (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Not a Single Day Without Oerlikon Capital Markets Day (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|To the Financial Community (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglements (KR) Bekanntmachung (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|To the Financial Community (EQS Group)
Analysen zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
|10,72
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.