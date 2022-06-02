OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Disposal

Exited Russian Operations



02.06.2022 / 06:31



News Oerlikon to Sell Business in Russia to Local Team Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland June 2, 2022 Oerlikon has entered into an agreement with the local management team to sell all its operations in Russia. The business will continue to operate independently under the new owners. On March 4, 2022, Oerlikon ceased all international cross-border business activities with Russia following its invasion in the Ukraine. As a final step, Oerlikon is now ceasing all business activities within Russia as well. Oerlikon currently employs 48 colleagues in Russia across 6 locations, and sales in 2021 were below CHF 5 million. About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Groups solutions and comprehensive services, together with its ad-vanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for dec-ades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 11 800 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021. For further information, please contact: Sara Vermeulen Anastasi

www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer

