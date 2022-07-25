EXL named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).”[1]



The Gartner research report evaluated 14 F&A service providers according to a uniform set of criteria, placing companies into four categories: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. Gartner defines Leaders as companies that "execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow”.[2]

Gartner forecasts that "through 2024, finance outsourcing for artificial intelligent process technologies will rise from 6% to 40%, primarily focused on digital transformation of transactional operations.”

"As organizations look to drive sustainable and profitable growth, they are turning to the CFO function to stay ahead of a complex set of challenges that include everything from disruptive new technologies and talent shortages to global socio-economic shifts and evolving regulatory landscapes,” said Narasimha Kini, EXL Executive Vice President and Business Head, Emerging Business Unit. "At EXL, we understand these challenges, and we’re helping CFOs pivot to a data-driven approach, developing data- and AI-first solutions that power better decisions, improve efficiency and deliver superior customer experience and business outcomes.

"We believe this recognition reaffirms our investment in EXL’s Digital Finance Suite, a cloud-based analytics and automation platform that supports hyper automation of critical F&A functions,” Kini added. "Our proven culture of innovation and agility combined with our deep domain expertise in F&A creates a powerful set of solutions for our customers.”

EXL currently has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars for its Finance and Accounting BPO services based on 25 reviews as of July 22, 2022. Clients note "exceptional support,” ability to "flex to meet the needs of the day,” and "expertise and best practices for change management” as particular EXL strengths. To view Gartner® Peer Insights™, click here.

Gartner subscribers can access the full Magic Quadrant for F&A BPO report here. To learn more about EXL finance and accounting services click here.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing”, Sanjay Champaneri, Ashwani Gupta, June 27, 2022.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant Methodologies- https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks, PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

