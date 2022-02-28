EXL named a Leader in Everest Group’s 2022 Advanced Analytics and Insights Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.



Everest Group cites EXL’s extensive portfolio of solutions and expertise across multiple industries, flexibility in engagement models, and the high quality of talent and technical expertise – particularly for niche skills that are difficult to source – as its key market strengths in 2021.

"Throughout the year, EXL has not only proven the value of its robust offerings, but its organizational commitment to understanding the needs of its clients,” said Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "EXL’s latest investments in bolstering an already-strong suite of AA&I capabilities will make them a firm to watch in 2022.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of more than 30 AA&I service providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading AA&I providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

"We believe that informed, data-driven decision making is critical for every business function,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. "We focus on data and analytics services and solutions that help clients thrive in the millisecond economy and turn insights into actions.”

To read more about Everest Group’s 2022 Advanced Analytics and Insights Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s data and analytics solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer