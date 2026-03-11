AS ONE Aktie

AS ONE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.03.2026 21:02:42

EXL Stock Down 41% Year Over Year as One Investor Reveals $68 Million Exit

On February 17, 2026, Atairos Group, Inc. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter, eliminating a stake previously worth $68 million.According to a recent SEC filing, Atairos Group, Inc. sold all 1,551,970 shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the ExlService Holdings stake declined by $68.33 million as a result.ExlService Holdings is a leading provider of digital operations and analytics solutions. The company’s strategy centers on integrating advanced automation and data science into business processes, enabling clients to achieve greater efficiency and insight. Its competitive edge lies in its domain expertise across insurance and healthcare, as well as its proprietary technology platforms and analytics capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AS ONE CORP

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AS ONE CORP 2 250,00 -1,57% AS ONE CORP

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Freitag kaum vom Fleck bewegen. An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen