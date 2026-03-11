AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
11.03.2026 21:02:42
EXL Stock Down 41% Year Over Year as One Investor Reveals $68 Million Exit
On February 17, 2026, Atairos Group, Inc. reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter, eliminating a stake previously worth $68 million.According to a recent SEC filing, Atairos Group, Inc. sold all 1,551,970 shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the ExlService Holdings stake declined by $68.33 million as a result.ExlService Holdings is a leading provider of digital operations and analytics solutions. The company’s strategy centers on integrating advanced automation and data science into business processes, enabling clients to achieve greater efficiency and insight. Its competitive edge lies in its domain expertise across insurance and healthcare, as well as its proprietary technology platforms and analytics capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AS ONE CORP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AS ONE CORP
|2 250,00
|-1,57%