ExlService's 2027 Outlook: AI-Driven Workflow Integration Extends EXLS Stock's Run of Outperformance

When a large health insurer needs to untangle a decade of legacy data to deploy its first generative AI tool, it doesn't call a generic IT firm. It calls ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS). This New York-based professional services firm sits at the intersection of complex, regulated workflows and modern automation, helping clients across insurance and healthcare automate everything from claims processing to predictive risk assessment. As of Oct. 26, 2026, the stock trades at $41.77 and has risen 1% over the past year.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns ExlService Holdings an overall Superscore of 86 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). An 86 Superscore places the company in the Top ~3% of all companies we score. This score serves as a data-driven signal for your research, and reading the evidence for and against it allows you to form your own conviction before committing capital.

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