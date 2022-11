Exodus of first-time buyers puts brakes on UK housing market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Hike in mortgage costs after mini-budget cuts 20% off buyer demand in OctoberFirst-time buyers pulled back most from purchasing a home after the increase in mortgage costs following the mini-budget, according to a report showing a widespread slowdown in the property market. Figures from the property platform Rightmove show buyer demand fell 20% in October compared with a year ago, as house-hunters put their property searches on hold in response to soaring borrowing costs and rising economic uncertainty. Continue reading...