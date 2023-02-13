|
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the "second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|6 February 2023
|28,983
|74.4679
|2,158,303.15
|7 February 2023
|26,346
|74.7008
|1,968,067.28
|TOTAL
|55,329
|4,126,370.43
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €215.7 million for a total amount of 3,140,470 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 10 February 2023, the Company held in total 13,928,568 ordinary shares in treasury (5.78% of total ordinary issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
Attachment
