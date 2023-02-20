Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 08:10:00

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the "second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
14 February 202326,75776.29282,041,366.45
15 February 202313,10676.35571,000,717.80
16 February 20235,67376.4643433,781.97
17 February 202332,87376.35822,510,123.11
TOTAL78,409 5,985,989.33

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €221.7 million for a total amount of 3,218,879 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 17 February 2023, the Company held in total 14,006,977 ordinary shares in treasury (5.81% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shs 76,10 -0,08% EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel wegen US-Feiertag: ATX schließt mit leichten Verlusten -- DAX letztlich an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen beenden Sitzungstag höher
Die Wiener Börse schloss einen ruhigen Montagshandel letztlich mit einem leichten Minus ab. Der DAX zeigte sich stabil. Die Wall Street bleibt zum Wochenstart feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Montag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen