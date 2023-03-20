20.03.2023 08:10:00

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the "second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
13 March 202333,61775.33432,532,513.16
14 March 202335,65475.30152,684,799.68
15 March 202336,26872.88162,643,269.87
16 March 202339,04673.20852,858,499.09
17 March 202340,02173.36802,936,260.73
TOTAL184,606 13,655,342.53

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €246.3 million for a total amount of 3,546,075 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 17 March 2023, and following the effectuation of the cancellation of 7,007,464 ordinary shares as announced on 22 December 2022, the Company held in total 7,326,709 ordinary shares in treasury (3.13% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.00% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

