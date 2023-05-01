01.05.2023 08:10:00

Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the "third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
24 April 202332,34475.43462,439,856.70
25 April 202321,84174.89351,635,748.93
26 April 202334,64174.09662,566,780.32
27 April 202335,50873.74892,618,675.94
28 April 202324,44173.57111,798,151.26
TOTAL148,775 11,059,213.15

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €11 million for a total amount of 148,775 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 28 April 2023, the Company held in total 7,524,989 ordinary shares in treasury (3.22% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.03% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

