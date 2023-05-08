|
08.05.2023 08:10:00
Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the "third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|02 May 2023
|37,000
|74.3256
|2,750,047.20
|03 May 2023
|38,400
|74.4460
|2,858,726.40
|04 May 2023
|38,000
|74.4811
|2,830,281.80
|05 May 2023
|38,000
|74.9897
|2,849,608.60
|TOTAL
|151,400
|11,288,664.00
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €22.3 million for a total amount of 300,175 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 5 May 2023, the Company held in total 7,676,389 ordinary shares in treasury (3.28% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 1.05% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shs
|75,84
|4,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.