Exor Press Release - 2024 AGM

Amsterdam, 28 May 2024





EXOR 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVED ALL THE RESOLUTIONS





Exor N.V. ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM”) held today in Amsterdam were approved.

The AGM adopted Exor’s 2023 annual accounts and approved a dividend distribution of €0.46 per outstanding share, for a total of approximately €100 million. The dividend will become payable on 3 June 2024 (ex-dividend date 30 May 2024) and will be paid to the shareholders of record as of 31 May 2024 (record date).

The AGM also authorized the Board of Directors to repurchase the Company’s shares on the market up to a maximum number of shares equal to 10% of the Company’s issued common shares and for 18 months from today, all in accordance with Dutch law and by the Company’s Articles of Association. The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to cancel any ordinary and special voting shares held, or to be held, as treasury stock, in order to optimise the capital structure of the Company and to create more flexibility to manage its capital.

The general meeting also approved the amended remuneration policy and the LTI Plan, and granted discharge to the directors from all liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2023. Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as independent external auditor charged with the auditing of the annual accounts for the financial year 2025.

The voting results will be available on Exor’s website (www.exor.com) in the next few days.

