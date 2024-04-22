Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 22 April 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 April 2024 16,834 101.08 1,701,535.27 16 April 2024 17,131 100.37 1,719,474.45 17 April 2024 15,276 102.04 1,558,825.67 18 April 2024 17,279 101.89 1,760,638.52 19 April 2024 16,597 100.74 1,672,051.49 TOTAL 83,117 8,412,525.39

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 April 2024 6,919 101.08 699,353.84 16 April 2024 7,196 100.19 720,989.55 17 April 2024 7,319 102.22 748,116.71 18 April 2024 7,721 101.96 787,249.37 19 April 2024 8,061 100.75 812,159.45 TOTAL 37,216 3,767,868.92

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €12 million for a total amount of 120,333 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 22 April 2024, the Company held in total 5,121,020 ordinary shares in treasury (2.32% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.71% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment