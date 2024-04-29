29.04.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 29 April 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
22 April 202417,677100.551,777,466.54
23 April 202417,895101.971,824,805.05
24 April 202418,257102.031,862,697.81
25 April 202418,611100.881,877,531.65
26 April 202418,198100.961,837,353.79
TOTAL90,638 9,179,854.84

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
22 April 20246,137100.49616,732.29
23 April 20249,172101.97935,256.92
24 April 20249,580102.07977,852.63
25 April 20249,836101.02993,675.01
26 April 202410,048100.901,013,833.15
TOTAL44,773 4,537,350.01

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €26 million for a total amount of 255,744 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 29 April 2024, the Company held in total 5,256,431 ordinary shares in treasury (2.38% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.73% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

