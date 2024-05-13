Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 13 May 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 May 2024 20,864 102.28 2,133,869.77 8 May 2024 21,983 101.93 2,240,661.24 9 May 2024 20,847 102.89 2,144,897.80 10 May 2024 22,379 102.78 2,300,149.43 TOTAL 86,073 8,819,578.24

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 7 May 2024 10,771 102.28 1,101,606.18 8 May 2024 11,131 101.93 1,134,549.44 9 May 2024 11,280 102.89 1,160,572.13 10 May 2024 11,027 102.78 1,133,372.70 TOTAL 44,209 4,530,100.45

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 9 May 2024 828 103 85,205.09 10 May 2024 823 103 84,562.02 TOTAL 1,651 169,767.11

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €48 million for a total amount of 474,722 ordinary shares purchased.



As of 13 May 2024, the Company held in total 5,475,409 ordinary shares in treasury (2.48% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.76% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment