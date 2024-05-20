Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 20 May 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 13 May 2024 4,252 102.89 437,505.71 16 May 2024 18,896 102.99 1,946,066.92 17 May 2024 10,940 102.94 1,126,119.84 TOTAL 34,088 3,509,692.47

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 13 May 2024 1,981 102.87 203,786.66 16 May 2024 8,518 102.98 877,198.97 17 May 2024 5,330 102.93 548,631.82 TOTAL 15,829 1,629,617.46

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 13 May 2024 271 103 27,885.90 16 May 2024 602 103 61,950.19 17 May 2024 261 103 26,778.60 TOTAL 1,134 116,614.69

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €54 million for a total amount of 525,773 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 20 May 2024, the Company held in total 5,526,460 ordinary shares in treasury (2.50% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.77% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment