Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 17 June 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 10 June 2024 20,624 99.40 2,050,097.78 11 June 2024 20,958 99.15 2,077,885.10 12 June 2024 20,616 99.55 2,052,283.63 13 June 2024 21,089 99.47 2,097,655.35 14 June 2024 21,022 97.20 2,043,397.26 TOTAL 104,309 10,321,319.12

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 10 June 2024 11,811 99.41 1,174,164.58 11 June 2024 12,591 99.13 1,248,186.12 12 June 2024 12,625 99.50 1,256,174.88 13 June 2024 13,161 99.47 1,309,152.31 14 June 2024 13,177 97.19 1,280,638.37 TOTAL 63,365 6,268,316.25

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 10 June 2024 695 98.76 68,635.84 11 June 2024 796 99.52 79,220.47 12 June 2024 850 99.04 84,186.72 13 June 2024 972 100.36 97,548.75 14 June 2024 907 97.78 88,685.64 TOTAL 4,220 418,277.42





After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €93 million for a total amount of 914,768 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 17 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,812,312 ordinary shares in treasury (2.63% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.



A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.81% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

