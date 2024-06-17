|
17.06.2024 08:10:00
Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Amsterdam, 17 June 2024
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|10 June 2024
|20,624
|99.40
|2,050,097.78
|11 June 2024
|20,958
|99.15
|2,077,885.10
|12 June 2024
|20,616
|99.55
|2,052,283.63
|13 June 2024
|21,089
|99.47
|2,097,655.35
|14 June 2024
|21,022
|97.20
|2,043,397.26
|TOTAL
|104,309
|10,321,319.12
CBOE DXE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|10 June 2024
|11,811
|99.41
|1,174,164.58
|11 June 2024
|12,591
|99.13
|1,248,186.12
|12 June 2024
|12,625
|99.50
|1,256,174.88
|13 June 2024
|13,161
|99.47
|1,309,152.31
|14 June 2024
|13,177
|97.19
|1,280,638.37
|TOTAL
|63,365
|6,268,316.25
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|10 June 2024
|695
|98.76
|68,635.84
|11 June 2024
|796
|99.52
|79,220.47
|12 June 2024
|850
|99.04
|84,186.72
|13 June 2024
|972
|100.36
|97,548.75
|14 June 2024
|907
|97.78
|88,685.64
|TOTAL
|4,220
|418,277.42
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €93 million for a total amount of 914,768 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 17 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,812,312 ordinary shares in treasury (2.63% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 0.81% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
Attachment
