26.08.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 26 August 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM


Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
19 August 202416,82596.551,624,521.05
20 August 202419,54396.251,881,041.11
21 August 202418,91196.651,827,802.99
22 August 202410,38897.631,014,223.03
23 August 202417,22098.361,693,728.20
TOTAL 82,887  8,041,316.39

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
19 August 20248,53796.54824,159.42
20 August 20248,32096.28801,042.94
21 August 20248,78496.45847,172.88
22 August 20245,04897.61492,735.28
23 August 20244,28398.33421,161.95
TOTAL 34,972  3,386,272.48

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
19 August 202472696.3969,980.96
20 August 202456196.2754,009.77
21 August 202477696.2574,691.32
22 August 202481597.6479,573.67
23 August 202477998.4876,712.57
TOTAL 3,657 354,968.28

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 August 20241,41296.31135,995.09
13 August 20241,57696.26151,706.86
14 August 20241,52996.35147,322.06
15 August 20241,24997.65121,965.22
16 August 202471898.3470,606.83
TOTAL6,484 627,596.06


After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €26 million for a total amount of 280,000 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 26 August 2024, the Company held in total 6,404,471 ordinary shares in treasury (2.90% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.89% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


