Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 2 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM



Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 August 2024 14,499 98.90 1,433,956.90 27 August 2024 11,277 99.16 1,118,212.66 28 August 2024 12,480 99.45 1,241,097.31 29 August 2024 10,693 100.24 1,071,846.00 30 August 2024 9,571 101.08 967,413.71 TOTAL 58,520 5,832,526.58

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 August 2024 3,088 98.83 305,196.61 27 August 2024 5,738 99.12 568,778.10 28 August 2024 5,851 99.43 581,787.16 29 August 2024 3,659 100.30 367,009.77 30 August 2024 2,775 100.98 280,212.56 TOTAL 21,111 2,102,984.22

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 August 2024 873 98.83 86,276.41 27 August 2024 794 99.05 78,642.76 28 August 2024 775 99.31 76,965.02 29 August 2024 750 99.95 74,959.13 30 August 2024 576 101.03 58,195.53 TOTAL 3,768 375,038.84

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 26 August 2024 1,540 99.20 152,766.77 27 August 2024 1,348 99.20 133,715.13 28 August 2024 894 99.31 88,781.89 29 August 2024 898 100.27 90,040.22 30 August 2024 1,478 100.98 149,255.24 TOTAL 6,158 614,559.24

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €36 million for a total amount of 369,557 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 2 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,494,028 ordinary shares in treasury (2.94% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.90% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment