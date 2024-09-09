09.09.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 9 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
02 September 202418,067100.321,812,542.87
03 September 202424,54699.882,451,649.57
04 September 202428,51399.002,822,795.55
05 September 202427,71098.612,732,391.66
06 September 202426,33398.132,584,025.69
TOTAL 125,169   12,403,405.34

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
02 September 20247,734100.40776,488.19
03 September 20248,242100.31826,769.03
04 September 20248,30899.01822,612.47
05 September 20248,07898.62796,665.28
06 September 202411,06298.151,085,758.53
TOTAL 43,424   4,308,293.50

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
02 September 2024772100.2377,374.39
03 September 2024795100.4179,823.09
04 September 202476498.9475,589.93
05 September 202482398.0680,699.92
06 September 202492598.2190,847.03
TOTAL 4,079   404,334.36

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
02 September 20241,427100.24143,042.34
03 September 20241,417100.67142,645.85
04 September 20241,46298.99144,725.43
05 September 20241,38998.44136,730.10
06 September 20241,68098.23165,031.27
TOTAL 7,375   732,174.99

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €53 million for a total amount of 549,604 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 9 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,674,075 ordinary shares in treasury (3.02% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.93% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shs 98,15 -0,20% EXOR Holding N.V. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün. Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt erholten sich zum Start in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen