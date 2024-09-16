Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 16 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 09 September 2024 15,893 98.44 1,564,446.53 10 September 2024 29,054 97.40 2,829,859.60 11 September 2024 28,891 97.41 2,814,390.76 12 September 2024 21,179 97.78 2,070,793.67 13 September 2024 4,626 98.43 455,348.28 TOTAL 99,643 9,734,838.84

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 09 September 2024 4,916 98.43 483,865.66 10 September 2024 11,350 97.16 1,102,750.11 11 September 2024 11,602 97.41 1,130,186.79 12 September 2024 6,300 97.86 616,543.20 13 September 2024 2,077 98.45 204,472.76 TOTAL 36,245 3,537,818.51

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 09 September 2024 939 98.43 92,428.02 10 September 2024 919 97.75 89,828.02 11 September 2024 882 97.51 86,005.58 12 September 2024 893 97.86 87,391.93 13 September 2024 417 98.16 40,932.47 TOTAL 4,050 396,586.03

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 09 September 2024 1,670 98.42 164,358.73 10 September 2024 1,677 97.28 163,143.42 11 September 2024 1,625 97.50 158,436.20 12 September 2024 1,628 97.83 159,265.94 13 September 2024 624 98.22 61,289.65 TOTAL 7,224 706,493.94

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €68 million for a total amount of 696,766 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 16 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,821,237 ordinary shares in treasury (3.09% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.95% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment