Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 23 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 September 2024 24,087 97.52 2,348,985.92 17 September 2024 548 98.22 53,825.60 18 September 2024 25,423 97.66 2,482,756.79 19 September 2024 6,522 98.73 643,909.23 20 September 2024 27,197 97.80 2,659,880.20 TOTAL 83,777 8,189,357.74

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 September 2024 8,767 97.50 854,808.80 17 September 2024 844 97.98 82,696.05 18 September 2024 7,473 97.75 730,485.75 19 September 2024 2,752 98.76 271,783.67 20 September 2024 5,766 97.76 563,689.93 TOTAL 25,602 2,503,464.19

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 September 2024 720 97.48 70,188.05 18 September 2024 693 97.65 67,668.40 19 September 2024 233 98.82 23,025.69 20 September 2024 662 97.89 64,803.51 TOTAL 2,308 225,685.65

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 16 September 2024 1,426 97.55 139,107.73 18 September 2024 1,411 97.68 137,831.98 19 September 2024 344 98.75 33,969.97 20 September 2024 1,375 97.96 134,697.75 TOTAL 4,556 445,607.42

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €79 million for a total amount of 813,009 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 23 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,937,480 ordinary shares in treasury (3.14% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.96% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment