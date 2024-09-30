Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 30 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2024 3,507 97.71 342,684.05 24 September 2024 2,000 98.48 196,952.60 25 September 2024 11,419 98.21 1,121,447.43 26 September 2024 4,938 98.14 484,596.06 27 September 2024 331 98.67 32,660.56 TOTAL 22,195 2,178,340.71

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2024 1,773 97.73 173,269.44 25 September 2024 2,269 98.04 222,457.30 26 September 2024 1,343 98.14 131,805.51 TOTAL 5,385 527,532.25

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2024 237 97.73 23,161.56 25 September 2024 724 97.94 70,907.98 26 September 2024 529 98.15 51,920.98 27 September 2024 491 98.60 48,412.60 TOTAL 1,981 194,403.12

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2024 274 97.61 26,745.61 25 September 2024 1,323 97.98 129,628.20 26 September 2024 1,220 98.14 119,724.82 27 September 2024 391 98.65 38,572.15 TOTAL 3,208 314,670.78

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €82 million for a total amount of 845,778 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 30 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,970,249 ordinary shares in treasury (3.15% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.97% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

