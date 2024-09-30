"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 30 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
23 September 20243,50797.71342,684.05
24 September 20242,00098.48196,952.60
25 September 202411,41998.211,121,447.43
26 September 20244,93898.14484,596.06
27 September 202433198.6732,660.56
TOTAL22,195  2,178,340.71

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
23 September 20241,77397.73173,269.44
25 September 20242,26998.04222,457.30
26 September 20241,34398.14131,805.51
TOTAL5,385 527,532.25

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
23 September 202423797.7323,161.56
25 September 202472497.9470,907.98
26 September 202452998.1551,920.98
27 September 202449198.6048,412.60
TOTAL1,981  194,403.12

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
23 September 202427497.6126,745.61
25 September 20241,32397.98129,628.20
26 September 20241,22098.14119,724.82
27 September 202439198.6538,572.15
TOTAL3,208 314,670.78

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €82 million for a total amount of 845,778 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 30 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,970,249 ordinary shares in treasury (3.15% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.97% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


