07.02.2024 18:30:49

Exor Press Release - Pricing Announcement

Amsterdam, 7 February 2024

EXOR ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF EURO 650 MILLION NOTES MATURING IN 2033


Exor N.V. (rated A- with stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s) announces the pricing of Euro 650 million notes due on 14 February 2033, with an issue price of 99.371% and a fixed annual coupon of 3.75%.

The purpose of the issue is to raise new funds for Exor’s general corporate purposes and refinance debt maturing in 2024.

The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, admitted for trading on the Euro MTF Market, and the settlement of the issue will take place on 14 February 2024.


This press release is not, and shall not contain or constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful or restricted by law. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act as amended (the "Securities Act”)) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such notes have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any other securities laws. No offering of the securities referred to herein will be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States of America.

Not for release, publication, distribution or forwarding, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana islands, any state of the United States and the district of Columbia) (together, the "United States”) or to any person located or resident in the United States or in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Attachment


