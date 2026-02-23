Exosens Aktie

WKN DE: A40F75 / ISIN: FR001400Q9V2

23.02.2026 10:19:34

Exosens FY25 Profit Climbs, Sees Growth Ahead; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Exosens S.A (EXENS.PA, EXOSF), a French manufacturer of electro-optical technologies, reported Monday higher profit in fiscal 2025, benefited by growth in revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects double-digit growth and further profitability improvement. The firm also issued midium-term outlook, expecting growth.

In Paris, Exosens shares were losing around 2.4 percent, trading at 60.00 euros.

In the year 2025, net profit grew 39.2 percent to 42.7 million euros from 30.7 million euros last year.

Net profit from continued operations surged 106 percent to 70.2 million euros from last year's 34.1 million euros.

Net profit excluding PPA amortization was 56.7 million euros, compared to prior year's 40.5 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 26.6 percent to 151.6 million euros from 119.8 million euros a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 32.4 percent from 31.2 percent last year.

Revenue for the year climbed 22.1 percent to 468.2 million euros from 383.4 million euros last year. Like-for-like revenue grew 12.7 percent year-on-year, mainly driven by the strength of the Defense and Surveillance end markets.

Further, the Board of Directors decided to propose the payment of a cash dividend per share of 0.30 euro for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a payout ratio of 22 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Exosens expects to deliver a solid performance in 2026, driven by continued commercial momentum, particularly in the Defense and Surveillance markets.

Revenue is expected in the range of 520 million euros to 540 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of 168 million euros to 178 million euros.

In addition, the firm intends to continue implementing its investment plan aimed at expanding production capacity by 40 percent by 2027, both in Europe and the United States, to meet strong demand.

Further, for the medium-term, the company projects average annual organic revenue growth up to mid-teens, and average annual organic adjusted EBITDA growth above 15 percent, implying a mild progressive improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Exosens

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

