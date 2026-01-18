MPS Aktie

WKN DE: A14SRJ / ISIN: INE943D01017

18.01.2026 16:42:56

Expand credit unions to boost cheap credit to low-income people, Labour MPs urge Reeves

Influential MPs including committee chairs say millions could benefit with minor changes to financial inclusion bill A group of Labour MPs have called on Rachel Reeves to support a huge expansion of credit unions to increase access to cheap credit for millions of people on low incomes.The move coincides with celebrations on Monday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the UK’s military credit unions, which are supported by Queen Camilla and provide “an ethical and affordable alternative to high-cost lenders” for service personnel.Every employee, starting with teachers and nurses, should have a “right to save” and be able to request that their employer allows them to save directly with a credit union via the pensions auto-enrolment scheme.Every social housing provider should promote credit unions to their tenants and staff.The City watchdog, the Prudential Regulation Authority, should ease the rules on credit unions lending to each other to help them manage their financial security and expand the range of financial services they can offer. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
